Syncing food with body's clock

In our fast-paced, convenience-driven world, many of us eat whenever we can, skipping meals, eating late at night, or grabbing quick bites on the go. But while we focus on what to eat, we often ignore when to eat. Meal timing, it turns out, plays a crucial role in enhancing digestion, mitigating acidity, boosting energy, and promoting overall health and productivity.

Why meal timings matter?

Our bodies operate on an internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, which regulates various bodily functions, including digestion, hormone secretion, metabolism, and sleep. The digestive system, too, works best when it follows a predictable rhythm. Eating at irregular times disrupts this natural pattern, often leading to symptoms like bloating, indigestion, acidity, and fatigue.

When you eat at consistent times each day, your body begins to anticipate food intake, preparing stomach acid, digestive enzymes, and gut motility in advance. This anticipation improves nutrient absorption and minimises digestive discomfort. In contrast, erratic eating can confuse the system, leading to unnecessary acid production, delayed stomach emptying, and gas buildup.