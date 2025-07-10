A voice between childhood & change

Fantasy gives room for metaphor, but politics necessitates precision. How did you bridge the gap between them?

Probably everywhere in the world, and India, life is like that. At some level, all of us are engaging with the whole social structure or the gender structure, and the class structure. It is not something you can opt out of. Or if you can opt out of it, it is purely because you are in a position of privilege.

At the same time, when you are writing a story, you do not want that to take away from the plot. It is simply a question of striking a balance between the elements of moving the story forward and what is going on. The key to that is looking at how the existence of various social and political structures would have affected people in their everyday lives and being aware of that. You do not necessarily push it, but you are aware that it exists.

Even if you try to make this perfect society where everything is equal, at some point, power structures will emerge. What may change is the equation between who has the power and who does not. Even now, there are, of course, power inequalities based on gender, economic background, and class. But if these were not there, let us say four hundred years into the future, we have eliminated all of this, then there will simply be some other basis on which there is a power inequality. The functioning of a society is based on how a lot of people try to write these inequalities and other people try to achieve equality, which then, at some point, becomes inequality again. That is just a cycle that keeps happening.