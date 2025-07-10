How the Vyasarpadi community joined hands to rise from the rubble

During a catastrophe, what matters the most isn’t always monetary or materialistic support. It’s the humanitarian assistance that is vital. In Udhayasuriyan Nagar, Vyasarpadi, when a fire broke out on May 26, spreading rampantly, and turned around 24 houses into ruins in no time, this kind of support came not from far-off institutions, but from within — neighbours, friends, and a tuition centre, Vyasai Thozhargal.

Residents and police inquiries suspect that a gas leak from the locality could have propelled the fire; others blame faulty wiring. However, confirmed data hasn’t been released yet; the investigation is underway. What everyone remembers vividly is how fast the flame spread on to the branches and leaves; and now, these blackened branches hang upon the lanes, roofs collapsed; belongings turned to ashes. There wasn’t enough time to react.

“What do the working class really have?” asked Sarath Kumar G, a volunteer with Vyasai Thozhargal. “Our house is our only asset. When it burns, we are bound to start from zero. That’s not just a loss — that’s erasure.” The disaster left many families with just the clothes they had on.