Seven children rescued from suspected trafficking at Perambur railway station

CHENNAI: Seven children aged between 11 and 16 years were rescued from a suspected trafficking attempt at Perambur railway station on Wednesday.

The operation was part of a month-long drive initiated by the Railway Board in the run-up to World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30. It was jointly carried out by Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police (GRP), Childline, and Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

According to sources, six boys were found travelling with three agents on a train, while another agent was waiting at the station to receive the seventh boy. One of the three agents, who had accompanied two of the children, managed to escape from the officials. Complaints have been filed against three people in connection with the incident.

All the seven children were rescued and handed over to GRP for filing a case and taking further legal action. The children have been sent to a government home. The child welfare committee will inquire with the children on Thursday.