When art doesn’t stay behind bars

Regrettably, police stations and jails have been in the news of late, for all the wrong reasons. Investigations have turned gory, and punishments for alleged crimes sometimes reek of unimaginable violence. In the midst of it all, it is perhaps important to talk of how art can contribute to a positive prison environment.

An art project right in our backyard, for those condemned to serving a sentence in a prison, is the Art in Prisons initiative, a collaboration between Sumanasa Foundation and Project 39A, which aims to allow prisoners to express themselves through art and on their own terms. Launched in 2023 at Chennai’s Puzhal Central Prison, 22 artists collaborated with convicted inmates to create an ‘Art Block’ where incarcerated prisoners were provided a platform to be creative. When the project concluded, the artworks thus created in several mediums were showcased in an exhibition. It not only allowed them to learn visual arts but also fostered the potential for personal growth.

When Htein Lin was arrested for his participation in the 1988 pro-democracy student movement in Myanmar and given a seven-year prison sentence, his long periods of solitary confinement and the torture he had to endure at the hands of the guards made him turn to art to keep his sanity intact. Although painting wasn’t officially allowed, he created around 1,000 paintings using every material he could find. Prison uniforms turned into his canvases while everyday objects like cigarette lighters, soaps, toothpaste tubes, syringes, and his own fingers became his paints and brushes.