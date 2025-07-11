Ramanujan maths institute unsafe, to be shifted to Madras university main campus

CHENNAI: Ramanujan Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics (RIASM), founded in 1950 to honour the legacy of noted mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and elevated in 1967 as a centre for advanced mathematical research by UGC, seems to be on the verge of losing its identity.

Once a prestigious research centre, which hosted eminent mathematicians like RA Rankin, IG Macdonald, JM Anderson, RLE Schwarzenberger, KD Elworthy, D Rees, George Lusztig may soon become history as the institute’s dilapidated infrastructure has been declared unsafe (by the university) and the centre has been asked to shift to the Stationery building of University of Madras (UoM) immediately, according to an official document accessed by TNIE.

Due to years of neglect and lack of maintenance, the current RIASM campus, spread over sprawling 3.38 acres which was constructed with the UGC’s grant of Rs 14.4 lakh in 1972, is now in a shambles.

Walking through the campus on Wallajah Road in Chepauk, one can easily notice the plasters peeling away from the ceiling, broken windows and doors. Classrooms, where seminars on algebra, harmonic analysis, and stochastic processes were once exhilarating, now suffer from huge cracks, leaky roofs, and are in desperate need of repair.