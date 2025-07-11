Temple priest held for alleged sexual assault in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Vadapalani All Women police booked a temple priest for allegedly raping a 27-year-old married woman in the guise of spiritual healing.

The woman, a resident of Pallikaranai, was a regular at the temple in the area where she met the priest, Ashoka Bharathi. According to the police, she confided in him about her family issues which he claimed were caused by evil spirits. He promised to give her a Rudraksha garland and invited her to the Vadapalani Murugan temple for a ritual, the police said.

Finding the temple closed on the day of the visit, Bharathi took her to a relative’s house nearby, where he allegedly raped her. Following the assault, the woman approached the Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai (South) and her complaint was forwarded to the Vadapalani All Women police station. Based on her statement, the police registered a rape case against Ashoka Bharathi.

In a counter-complaint, Bharathi alleged that the woman’s husband assaulted him and tried to extort Rs 10 lakh by threatening him with his private pictures. The police confirmed that both complaints are being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.