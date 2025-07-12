Arti Bagdy showcases 45 fashion labels in Chennai

Sequins caught the light, colours shimmered and conversed, and jewellery gleamed at Hyatt Regency, on July 9 and 10. Every stall at the premise held bold reimaginings of tradition — from mirror-laden fabrics of Gujarat to the intricate gota patti of Rajasthan, corset blouses paired over saris and pleated trousers paired with embroidered jackets. The collections unfurled 45 Indian designers’ sartorial excellence.
Showcasing them was Arti Bagdy’s Fashion Collezione (ABFC), a platform that has become synonymous with curated luxury in Chennai. This year marked a milestone — 23 years since Arti Bagdy began championing high fashion, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance through her showcases. The unique selling point for ABFC’s exhibitions, Arti Bagdy believes, has been bringing luxury labels from outside the city and from the many corners of the country, for the buyers here to shop from.
Talking about the collections, Arti declares that it was a choice to keep the theme festive. “Festivities will soon begin, in the next two to three months, and the wedding season is also upcoming. Fresh embellished festive wear collections, from embroideries to pearl and mirror work, were therefore showcased this time,” she says.
Vrinda by Pundrik Dubey from Delhi, Virachi Couture, Kanika @35C, Neha Modi, and Wafe from Kolkata, Raisa by Srishti and Priyas, and Kiaayo, were among the labels presenting their festive collections this year. Fine jewellery, meanwhile, was showcased by PC Totuka and Sons from Jaipur, Pradeep Poddar Jewellers from Kolkata, and IVAIRA — lab-grown diamonds; and destination jewellery was brought by Esme Crystals from Mumbai, PRARA 925 Silver Jewels from Surat, and Just Love Fine Jewellery from Mumbai, among others. “The labels, year on year, are a mix of well established designers and up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the field of fashion and jewellery,” Arti informs.
Amid all the festive dazzle, a quiet rebellion also took place in the soft rustle of handspun cotton clothes. “At the end of the day, we need sustainable cotton wear too. It is ideal for those who wouldn’t necessarily be shopping for festivities, and it also makes the exhibition a shopping experience for everyone,” Arti reasons. Such lightweight, breathable silhouettes were showcased by Peela Dhaga by Reshmi from Jaipur, Aarni from Hyderabad, and Cute Cottons from Bengaluru, and more.
For many of the designers at the exhibition, this wasn’t their first time partnering with ABFC. Reshmi from Peela Dhaga told CE, “This is my second consecutive year of showcasing Peela Dhaga with ABFC. I put up my stall last year too. I wanted to come again this year because of the kind of footfall we had in 2024. It was brilliant.”
For Arti, success isn’t measured in footfall alone. Two decades ago, convincing luxury brands to showcase in Chennai was a challenge. Today, designers and young fashion entrepreneurs eagerly pitch their collections, hoping to be featured in her collezione. That shift, she says with quiet pride, is her biggest win.