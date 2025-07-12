Arti Bagdy showcases 45 fashion labels in Chennai

Amid all the festive dazzle, a quiet rebellion also took place in the soft rustle of handspun cotton clothes. “At the end of the day, we need sustainable cotton wear too. It is ideal for those who wouldn’t necessarily be shopping for festivities, and it also makes the exhibition a shopping experience for everyone,” Arti reasons. Such lightweight, breathable silhouettes were showcased by Peela Dhaga by Reshmi from Jaipur, Aarni from Hyderabad, and Cute Cottons from Bengaluru, and more.

For many of the designers at the exhibition, this wasn’t their first time partnering with ABFC. Reshmi from Peela Dhaga told CE, “This is my second consecutive year of showcasing Peela Dhaga with ABFC. I put up my stall last year too. I wanted to come again this year because of the kind of footfall we had in 2024. It was brilliant.”

For Arti, success isn’t measured in footfall alone. Two decades ago, convincing luxury brands to showcase in Chennai was a challenge. Today, designers and young fashion entrepreneurs eagerly pitch their collections, hoping to be featured in her collezione. That shift, she says with quiet pride, is her biggest win.