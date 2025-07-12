Chennai

Disabled women to run service centre for registrar offices

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday launched a service centre for sub-registrar offices in Nolambur. The facility will be fully operated by women with disability from self-help groups.

Inaugurated by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, the inititive is aimed at expanding citizen access to essential documentation services while creating livelihood opportunities for women with disability.

Citizens can apply for encumbrance certificates, request certified copies of registered documents, book appointments, register marriages, societies and firm-services and initiate online document creation.

