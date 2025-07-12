Food first for wellness

“Good food is not just about taste. It is nourishment, experiential, and above all, it is care,” said Dr Lekha Sreedharan, a paediatric dietitian at Apollo Children’s Hospitals, as a summarising thought of the event held at Park Hyatt Chennai on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of My Food My Health, a book that showcases the collective effort of the Apollo Hospital Group’s dietitian fraternity, Dr Lekha emphasised the importance of a well-balanced plate — one filled with nutritious food, rainbow colours (seven colours, seven dishes), and prepared with love. She stressed that a meal should be guided by scientific rigour, practical insights, and heartfelt sincerity.

The book is an authoritative and comprehensive guide to Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT), because “nutrition starts with a life cycle,” she noted, and added, “My Food My Health is a book that goes beyond recipes and nutritional guidance; it is a testament to our preventive healthcare. It is to improve our well-being through the transformational power of nutrition. To believe in the strength of collective dieticians pan India equals wonders.”