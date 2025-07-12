It could be anxiety

Have you ever experienced chest tightness, stomach discomfort, or a racing heartbeat — and immediately feared something was seriously wrong? Did you consult various doctors, did all the necessary tests repeatedly, and were told, “Everything looks fine.” Yet, the uneasy feeling remained. You end up more worried, wondering: Then what is it?

You’re not alone. These physical symptoms are real. Many people face this every day. These are often not due to physical illness but are physical symptoms caused by anxiety.

What is anxiety?

Anxiety is a feeling of worry, nervousness, or fear. It is the body’s natural response to stress or danger. For example, before an exam, job interview, or hospital visit, it’s normal to feel anxious. This kind of anxiety helps us stay alert and focused. But for some people, anxiety doesn’t leave them — even when there is no clear reason to worry. It can become constant, overwhelming, and hard to control. When that happens, anxiety stops being helpful and starts affecting your daily life, health, and happiness. Anxiety doesn’t only affect your mind — it can also affect your body.

MENTAL SYMPTOMS: Constant worry or fear, feeling nervous, restless, negative thoughts, difficulty in concentrating, feeling something bad is going to happen, difficulty in sleeping, feeling easily irritated or angry, avoiding situations or people due to fear.

PHYSICAL SYMPTOMS: Chest tightness or pain, fast heartbeat or palpitations, breathlessness, stomach pain, nausea, acidity, headaches, dizziness, sweating, body pain, numbness, trembling, feeling tired all the time, frequent urination or loose motions.