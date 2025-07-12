Raising awareness on teen pregnancies, child marriages, says health secretary

CHENNAI: Claiming that child marriages are taking place in some parts of the state, health secretary P Senthil Kumar said the government is taking all steps to spread awareness on the health issues related to child marriages and teenage pregnancies.

Speaking at an organised by the health department as part of the World Population Day, Senthilkumar said, only explaining scientifically on the issues of early pregnancies and marriages could bring a change in the attitude of the people.

People should also be educated on spacing, a gap between two children, for a healthy life. “There should be a minimum of 3 years of age difference between two children,” he said.