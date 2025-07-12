Strengths and weaknesses of HIIT

High-intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is a training technique in which short periods of intense exercise are alternated with brief recovery periods. This tends to maximise effort in a short time, it pushes one’s heart rate to a near maximum level, and then allows a brief recovery period before repeating the cycle.

Intervals of moderate to subdued activity or recovery time are common components of HIIT routines. People of different age ranges, fitness levels, and interests benefit from HIIT because it offers a variety of methods. Some common examples are alternating between cycling at maximum effort and light paddling, mountain climbing, squat jumps, or burpees; all these are a part of interval training.

People’s lifestyle has been drastically changing due to advancements, a shift in various aspects of life, including work, leisure, and eating habits. And hence, it becomes increasingly hard to burn calories since the key components of a weight loss journey are regular exercise and a balanced diet. HIIT becomes a model choice for people who lead a busy life but still need to maintain a healthy weight for their heart..

HIIT has various health benefits that are convincing to health-conscious people and fitness fanatics, and has demonstrated several benefits for the cardiovascular system.Here are the following benefits: