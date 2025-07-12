Walls that challenge Vyasai's identity

Chennai, known for having India’s largest panoramic wall mural in Indira Nagar, Adyar, continues to prove that art is no longer restricted to paper and canvas. It now takes hold of streets, bridges, and often neglected public spaces, transforming them into galleries that carry the stories of the city’s lesser-spoken. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been utilising this tool to beautify areas across the city. St+art Foundation, an NGO, took this to Kannagi Nagar and Nochi Kuppam. The latest addition to this growing culture of new-age storytelling is the mural series on the pillars of the Vyasarpadi flyover.

Where once heaps of sand and waste were dumped, now echoes laughter, conversations, and even reflects the sight of children playing, as nine portraits of homegrown achievers from the densely populated area, now adorn the grey pillars. Each mural is painted in bold yet earthy tones, staying true to their natural features — warm browns for the skin, soft highlights to capture facial expressions, and colorful yet contrasting backgrounds in shades of deep blue, yellow, red, and black. The features are carefully detailed — hair textures, smiles, and eyes that feel familiar along with personal elements like a trophy, a DJ console, a stethoscope and a five-rupee coin that echo the essence of each person’s story. These vibrant personalities hardly go unnoticed.