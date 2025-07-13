Parandur airport project: Landowners get notice to attend meeting on July 16

CHENNAI: The state government is continuing with its push for the greenfield airport project in Parandur as several landowners in 13 villages, except Ekanapuram, have reportedly received notices directing them to attend the negotiating committee meeting on July 16 at the office of special district revenue officer (land acquisition).

The notices were issued under Section 7(2) of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997, to determine the value of land proposed to be acquired. The summons have been issued to landowners who filed objections to the initial land acquisition notices.

As per the G.O. issued last month by V Arun Roy, secretary of industries, investment promotion and commerce department, the government has directed the land acquisition officers to determine the compensation amount, where the landowners are not willing to accept the fixed compensation rates.

“This meeting is in accordance with the law and terms of references stipulated in the G.O,” a senior official in the Kancheepuram district administration said.

While it was not revealed how many landowners were issued with summons for the July 16 meeting, sources claimed that most people who got summons were not the local residents but they owned land. For instance, names and addresses in few notices reviewed by TNIE, showed they were all residents of Chennai.

G Subramani, secretary of Ekanapuram village residents and farmers welfare federation, told TNIE, “None of the Ekanapuram landowners received notices. The government is trying to create momentum and narrative by luring outsiders. To condemn this action, we have called a meeting on July 15, where people from all the villages are expected to participate.”

Recently, the government registered 17.52 acres belonging to 19 landowners from five villages in the name of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation after successful negotiation and payment of Rs 9.22 crore as compensation.