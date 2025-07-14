17-year-old chess champion win 53rd Chess Open at Philadelphia

The competition had some quality and emerging talents from around the world. Bharath and Grandmaster Harsha Bharathakoti were the two Indians to take part. “The top seed was former world junior champion Jefferey Xiang,’’ said Bharath. “I played against four IMs and one GM. The last round against IM Samrug Narayanan (USA) was tough. It was for three reasons. One is that I knew that if I beat Samrug, I knew I would win this title. All the top boards agreed to draws, and in the US, prize money is shared, and there are no tie-breaks. But I was having the white pieces and wanted to fight it out. The second reason was that Samrug had beaten two strong GMs earlier in the tournament — Harsha and another strong GM in Semen Khanin. I believe he had his GM norm in this tournament and played strongly. The third reason was, the opening was equal, and it was not until 40 moves that I got something out of the game. The game lasted little more than five hours, and hence I was happy,” he recollected.

It was a unique experience for Bharath as he adjusted to a different time zone and the jet lag that came with it. “The USA is 9 hours and 30 minutes behind India. As such, I was having jet lag for more than a week, and adjusting to it was the toughest. Europe was just 3 hours and 30 minutes [behind India], and it was not this difficult. Moreover, the pairings were made just an hour before, which made the format even tougher. I was used to preparing for the opponent before the round, and this was difficult. A different kind of experience,” he shared.