Cycles of time embellished

Traditions are like rivers, they always find a way to keep flowing. Over the ages, Kathak has demonstrated malleability like no other tradition and the credit for this also goes to the practitioners who have shown grit and grace in times of adversities. This has evolved Kathak and it has freed it also from many shackles of its original construct. I reached out to Vidha Lal, a ravishing Kathak dancer, to learn more on how a presentation of Kathak can be best enjoyed. Our conversations begins with Vidha, reminiscing on some of her own experiences of the dance form.

“My earliest memory of Kathak was when my father had taken me to a Birla temple where I saw a group presentation by Smt Uma Sharma. I was only six when I witnessed the performance, but it had a lasting impact on me. It was magical! While as a six-year-old the costumes created the necessary first impression, but today if I were to recollect and analyse why that presentation of Kathak captivated me, then I would attribute it to the synchronised movements of the dancers. At that time, I could never tell one from the other; everyone looked the same, everyone danced well,” she recalls.