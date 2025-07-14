Government hospital in Chromepet is no safe zone for patient care

CHENNAI: Stray dogs on the prowl in the paediatric wards, cartons stacked up inside the NICU that is meant to be sterile, uncleared garbage, and toilets that are broken and filthy – this is the state of the Chromepet government hospital, and it definitely is no safe place for children requiring medical care.

It was the stench of garbage that hit this journalist first, when he arrived at the hospital recently to admit his sick child, as piles of waste lie rotting near the wards where patients are being treated. Parents can be seen clutching their sick children tighter as stray dogs wander unchecked on the premises.

“We are already worried about our children’s health, now we are afraid of dogs inside the ward,” said a mother on condition of anonymity. In many wards, the garbage bins are overflowing in the same area where patients receive treatment. With no chairs, many visitors share the floor with stray dogs.

Nearby, the Neonatal ICU has been reduced to a storage dump, filled with boxes and unused materials covered with dust.