IndiGo flight from Chennai returns to gate after onboard medical emergency

CHENNAI: An IndiGo flight operating between Chennai and Hyderabad made a precautionary return to the gate shortly after pushback on Monday morning due to a medical emergency onboard.

Flight 6E0495, operated by an Airbus A320, was scheduled to depart Chennai International Airport for Hyderabad 6.05am. The aircraft pushed back from Stand D54 at 5.58am but returned to the same stand at 6.15am after a medical issue was reported, according to airport sources.

Following resolution of the incident, the aircraft was cleared for departure and took off at 7am.