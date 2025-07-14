Man beaten to death after confronting group over public drinking in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was beaten to death after he allegedly confronted a group of men over drinking in public in Tiruvallur district on Saturday night.

According to the Pullarambakkam police, the victim, C Karthikeyan of Ekkadukandigai village, was visiting his relative K Sankar, when the incident unfolded.

Earlier that evening, Sankar had taken issue with a group of men creating a nuisance while consuming alcohol on an empty plot around 8pm. When he asked them to leave, they hurled verbal abuses at him. On returning home, he narrated the incident to his family.

Karthikeyan, who overheard the conversation, urged Sankar to accompany him and confront the group. When they approached the men, Sankar was assaulted and Karthikeyan was struck with stones for attempting to record the attack on his phone, the police said.

After the gang fled, Sankar alerted the neighbours and rushed Karthikeyan to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the six suspects.

Two held for stabbing neighbour to death

Chennai: A 28-year-old sanitary worker was stabbed to death over a quarrel with his neighbour at the TNUHDB tenements in Kamarajapuram near the Ambattur police station on Saturday night. Two men have been arrested. According to the Ambattur police, Srinivasan (23) and his brother-in-law Vinoth (24), stabbed Arunachalam during an argument on Saturday.