MTC bus runs over man after driver dies of heart attack in Chennai

CHENNAI: An MTC bus fatally ran over a pedestrian at Arumbakkam in Chennai on Sunday morning after its driver suffered a heart attack and died while at the wheel. The bus crashed into three cars parked outside a hotel in the locality before coming to a stop. Both men were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as driver Velumani (58) of Dharmapuri and Sasikumar (65) of Chetpet in Chennai. Officials said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.

According to the Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, Velumani took the MTC bus (route No. 70 C, which runs from Koyambedu to Tambaram) from the Vadapalani bus depot around 6am and was driving it to the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) when the accident took place. The bus was to be operated from the CMBT depot, a source said.

“Once Velumani collapsed, the bus went out of control crushing Sasikumar to death. It then crashed into cars parked outside a hotel and came to a halt. Passersby alerted the police,” said a police officer.