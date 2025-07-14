MTC bus runs over man after driver dies of heart attack in Chennai

CHENNAI: An MTC bus fatally ran over a pedestrian at Arumbakkam in Chennai on Sunday morning after its driver suffered a heart attack and died while at the wheel. The bus crashed into three cars parked outside a hotel in the locality before coming to a stop. Both men were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.
The deceased were identified as driver Velumani (58) of Dharmapuri and Sasikumar (65) of Chetpet in Chennai. Officials said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.
According to the Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, Velumani took the MTC bus (route No. 70 C, which runs from Koyambedu to Tambaram) from the Vadapalani bus depot around 6am and was driving it to the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) when the accident took place. The bus was to be operated from the CMBT depot, a source said.
“Once Velumani collapsed, the bus went out of control crushing Sasikumar to death. It then crashed into cars parked outside a hotel and came to a halt. Passersby alerted the police,” said a police officer.
Kin of driver will be given govt job: MD
The bodies have been sent for postmortem. A case is booked. Speaking to TNIE, T Prabhushankar, managing director, MTC, said, “The CCTV footage from the bus was analysed and it seemed to be a sudden heart attack. Since it was the bus’ first trip of the day, there were no passengers inside. The driver, Velumani, had started his shift 30-45 minutes before the accident occurred.”
The MD added that since Velumani died on duty, necessary assistance would be provided to his family as per existing provisions, and one member of his family will be given a government job on compassionate grounds. MTC has not taken a call on the solatium to be provided for the death of the pedestrian, MD added.
A police officer said that preliminary probe revealed that Sasikumar had walked out of his family seven years ago and was a platform dweller. Nobody has come forward to claim his body yet, official added.