Now Showing: Movies for all with audio descriptions

The waves crash against the shore as a small boat scrapes onto the sand. Dharmadas helps his wife, Vasanthi, and their two sons, Nithushan and Mulli, onto the unfamiliar beach. The air smells of salt and damp earth. Behind them lies Valvettithurai as a memory now. Ahead, Rameswaram and a sense of hope.

This opening scene in Tourist Family, a Tamil film, was screened with audio description at AbilityFEST2025 in Chennai. It is rich with mood and movement, which most of us can easily understand — with wholesome visuals, emotions, and sounds. But what happens when someone can’t see the screen? Or hear the nuance in a voice?

After watching a movie, many cinema buffs share thoughts about it the moment they walk out of the theatre. They post Instagram stories, write reviews on Letterboxd, or talk about it with friends. But for many Persons with Disabilities (PwD), even this basic connection to a story — the joy of reacting to a scene or simply followingwhat’s going on — depends on something far more fundamental: access.