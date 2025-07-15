A future woven by women at the Good Deeds Club

In an episode of the 1994 American sitcom Friends, Phoebe takes on a challenge from Joey to find a selfless good deed. Did she find one? Does a completely selfless act exist? The answer might vary.
On Saturday, at the launch of The Good Deeds Club’s second-year edition, the city witnessed two such moments — a donation of `5 lakh was presented to Vallamai Trust to fund the education, boarding, and police training of economically challenged youth, empowering them to pursue careers as sub-inspectors and constables. A donation of `1 lakh was also awarded to Mayura, a transwoman, to pursue her higher studies in Information Technology.
A movement of compassion
“The Good Deeds Club is not just an initiative. It is a movement, one that empowers, uplifts, and creates ripples of kindness that touch across communities,” said Vandana Agarwal, chairperson, The Good Deeds Club. Continuing its philanthropy, cultural engagement, and networking, the club has a renewed sense of purpose.
This year, the club’s next chapter focuses on education, not just merely to read and write, “but the empowerment to question, to dream and to lead,” informed the president of the club, Apsara Reddy. As a first step in this direction, Mayura will be pursuing her dream course. She shared, “I am working as a banker and studying a course in an IT firm. We [transpeople] do not get any chance to study, once we come out of our houses. When the opportunity has presented itself, I feel the responsibility to make society a better place to live in and show that I can be myself to get opportunities. The community requires more such events, and Apsara makes sure that the entire community lifts.”
With this step, the club recommitted to its principles of diversity and dignity. Apsara noted, “We are here, not as women who just show up, but we build and elevate ourselves, and society around us. We will lead, and we will lead in a way that we belong to this society, this state, and this nation. This is a space of vision.”
Cheering the spirit of unity and camaraderie were industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti and Tamil Nadu Governor, RN Ravi. Women came together, hugged, shared compliments, celebrated each other, and rejoiced in a moment that was all about sisterhood and self-expression. The celebration was furthered by a performance from singer-composer Karthik and a fashion showcase by designer Anushree Reddy.
Of glam and glitz
With her signature elegance, Anushree marked her first-ever show in Chennai, taking to the ramp with her celebrated label. About the evening, she said, “The event is very special because it is for a good cause and so many women are getting together to work towards improving people’s lives.”
At the show, organza, Kanjivaram silk, embroidery, floral prints, blue and yellow lehengas took the stage. The audience turned their heads when a model walked the ramp, draped in an amber Kanjivaram sari. The finesse of the weave, the intricate details, and the elegance came together to create a statement. “I work with a lot of Kanchi weavers; Kanchi weaves are close to me compared to other South Indian weaves,” she said.
An expert in bridal wear, Anushree is credited for ditching the classic red and introducing a lavender bridal collection. Over the years, she has been setting new trends. “Many brides have also outgrown the traditional energy, so I am trying to tap into that,” she said. “I am doing a lot of pearl work, which is something I am excited to bring in this wedding season.”
The clothes designed by the label are also sustainable. Anushree shared, “The clothes are not something which you have to throw away. We use very good quality. I wouldn’t say I use handloom because I am honestly not. But, if it is a simple organza fabric, I do not use the 40-gram organza but the 100-gram organza. So, it does not wear off or tear. The fabric stays the course.”
Post COVID, the industry has evolved in a way that there is a fine blur between being original and not. Shedding light on that, she said, “There is so much of everything everywhere. You can never maintain exclusivity; the designs get copied faster than you blink. It could also come from a place of inspiration. It is okay to be inspired, but when the inspiration is too close to the original, there is a problem, but we can do nothing about it.”
It could be challenging to navigate a world where every move can be replicated, manipulated, and adulterated. But what stands apart is choosing kindness. It comes from within and cannot be copied. It spreads silently, yet powerfully, through words, gestures, and moments that leave a lasting impact.
Such is the Good Deeds Club, which started as an idea, but today, it is a force distributing essentials, touching the minds of many, funding education, and providing protection to destitute women and transwomen. Maybe a good deed is a moment of recognition, of choosing to see someone’s struggle, to acknowledge it, and to respond with compassion.