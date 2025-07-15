A future woven by women at the Good Deeds Club

A movement of compassion

“The Good Deeds Club is not just an initiative. It is a movement, one that empowers, uplifts, and creates ripples of kindness that touch across communities,” said Vandana Agarwal, chairperson, The Good Deeds Club. Continuing its philanthropy, cultural engagement, and networking, the club has a renewed sense of purpose.

This year, the club’s next chapter focuses on education, not just merely to read and write, “but the empowerment to question, to dream and to lead,” informed the president of the club, Apsara Reddy. As a first step in this direction, Mayura will be pursuing her dream course. She shared, “I am working as a banker and studying a course in an IT firm. We [transpeople] do not get any chance to study, once we come out of our houses. When the opportunity has presented itself, I feel the responsibility to make society a better place to live in and show that I can be myself to get opportunities. The community requires more such events, and Apsara makes sure that the entire community lifts.”