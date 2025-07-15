Ancient temples of Satharai

Satharai, an ancient village near River Coovam, has three ancient temples-for Karumanikka Perumal, Vasishteshwara and Chelliamman, all situated fairly close to each other. This village got its name because, according to the traditional story connected with this place, the famous and long drawn Satharai Yagam was conducted here. The Vasisiteshwara temple for God Siva, is situated on a slightly high level and visitors need to climb a few steps to reach it. The main entrance to this small temple is on the south with a gopuram at the entrance. The central sanctum, enshrining a large Siva Linga and Linga Pitha (Avudaiyar) worshipped as Vaisiteshwara, faces east. The Sthala Puranam or traditional account of this temple, mentions that Siva gave darshan to Sage Vasishta here and the Siva Linga is hence worshipped as Vaisishteshwara. There is a south-facing shrine for Goddess Parvati, called Vedanayaki Ambal, adjacent to the principal sanctum, which was constructed only a few decades ago. Subsequently, the original image of this deity was discovered and has been consecrated in the main shrine next to the Siva Lingam.

This temple has only one prakaram (enclosure) with Chandikeshwara consecrated there. On the east side, Nandi and the bali-pitham and also an entrance which opens on to verdant agricultural fields, can be seen. A few festivals are celebrated here such as Pradosham, Thiruvonam nakshatram in the month of Avani (as it is the asterism of the Kumbabhisekam or consecration of this temple), and Pournami (full-moon) in Aippasi. It is likely that this temple, like the Perumal and Chelliamman temples in the vicinity, is also an ancient one, although vestiges of antiquity are not visible today.