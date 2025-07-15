Chennai resident loses Rs 70 lakh to quack, made to run from pillar to post to file FIR

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old Chennai resident who was allegedly conned of Rs 70 lakh by a fake doctor ‘specialising’ in aesthetic beauty treatment has been made to run from pillar to post for the past six months just to get an FIR registered by the Greater Chennai Police.

Despite submitting documentary evidence with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, and the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS), the complainant, Riji Vijayan Nair, had to move the Egmore magistrate court after the cops, in a report in June third week, said a case wasn’t made out and that it was a civil offence.

This was after Riji met the additional commissioner of CCB in February and later tried to highlight the laxity to GCP commissioner A Arun twice at his Wednesday public grievance meetings.

However, the Egmore metropolitan magistrate on July 3 ruled that her averments made out a cognisable offence and that the CCB should investigate it and register an FIR, if a prima facie case is made out.

According to Nair’s complaint, she first met Jeevitha Bugatha sometime in July 2024 at London Beautorium - a ‘skin and hair clinic’ - in Anna Nagar.Jeevitha projected herself as an MBBS doctor from Phillipines with experience in clinical cosmetology and even offered training certificates for the same.

There are multiple videos of her on Instagram and YouTube with claims of franchises of her outlet London Beautorium in Hyderabad, Tirupati, Dubai and Phillipines. There are also videos of the Tirupati franchise inaugurated by a former Andhra Pradesh minister and a popular film star.