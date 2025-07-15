No penalty for TVK, says mayor

CHENNAI: While the TVK has said it will repair the public property damaged during Sunday’s protest, including the broken steel railings along the road’s centre median and plants that were destroyed, mayor R Priya on Monday said the civic body is prepared to carry out the repair works, or TVK can do it under the Namakku Naame scheme if needed. She added that no penalty is being imposed on the party for the damage.

The mayor said this while addressing the media after inaugurating super-sucker machines for stormwater drain (SWD) desilting operations in Royapuram. She said, “Any public gathering is respectable only when it takes place without causing damage to the public or public property.”

The mayor also launched a crawler robot to inspect silt levels in SWD and verify silt removal with pre-and post-cleaning photos. The silt is collected using super sucker machines and transferred via pipes into closed dumpers to prevent spillage, then sent to Kodungaiyur and Perungudi.