Czech woman adopts abandoned Doberman from Chennai

CHENNAI: An abandoned Doberman rescued in a paralysed state from Chennai has found a loving home in the Czech Republic, thanks to an international adoption that began with an Instagram post.
Pattu, a male Doberman, was found severely malnourished and unable to walk in Chrompet in November last year. A concerned resident alerted the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), and he was soon brought to the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) for treatment. “He had no spinal injury but showed signs of muscle wasting. We began intensive physiotherapy and within a few months, he started walking again,” said Neeraja Venkateswaran, Head of Operations at BMAD.
After four months of care and rehabilitation, BMAD posted about Pattu’s recovery and made the dog available for adoption.
Among many who responded was Pavlina Buskova from Prague, Czech Republic, who saw the post on Instagram and reached out via WhatsApp.
“We asked her to send a video of her home, details about her occupation, and why she wanted to adopt. She already had four Dobermans – three males and one female – and one of them is also handicapped. Her love for the breed was very clear, and we were convinced she was the right match,” said Neeraja.
For the international adoption, Pattu had to undergo a complete health check, be vaccinated (including an anti-rabies shot), neutered, and microchipped. His blood sample was sent to a UK laboratory for a rabies antibody test – a mandatory step for international pet travel – which took nearly a month to process.
In the meantime, Pattu was crate-trained using a flight-approved kennel that matched his size. Over 20 days, he was gradually habituated to the crate. PawFly, a pet relocation service, coordinated the logistics, including booking the flight and handling customs procedures.
Pattu flew from Chennai to Vienna and was received by Pavlina, who took him home to Prague. The total cost of relocation, including medical expenses, boarding, and travel, came to around 5,000 euros (Rs 5 lakhs approx)
“Seeing him now, playing happily in the lush green lawns, is all the reward we need,” Neeraja said.
Shruti Vinodraj, member, TNAWB, said that it would be great if more people came forward to adopt rather than buy dogs from unethical or unregistered breeders. "People who migrate abroad often abandon their pets. This case shows that taking pets abroad is not so difficult if you really love your pet. It requires commitment and some planning."