Czech woman adopts abandoned Doberman from Chennai

CHENNAI: An abandoned Doberman rescued in a paralysed state from Chennai has found a loving home in the Czech Republic, thanks to an international adoption that began with an Instagram post.

Pattu, a male Doberman, was found severely malnourished and unable to walk in Chrompet in November last year. A concerned resident alerted the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), and he was soon brought to the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) for treatment. “He had no spinal injury but showed signs of muscle wasting. We began intensive physiotherapy and within a few months, he started walking again,” said Neeraja Venkateswaran, Head of Operations at BMAD.

After four months of care and rehabilitation, BMAD posted about Pattu’s recovery and made the dog available for adoption.

Among many who responded was Pavlina Buskova from Prague, Czech Republic, who saw the post on Instagram and reached out via WhatsApp.

“We asked her to send a video of her home, details about her occupation, and why she wanted to adopt. She already had four Dobermans – three males and one female – and one of them is also handicapped. Her love for the breed was very clear, and we were convinced she was the right match,” said Neeraja.