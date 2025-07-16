DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Ungaludan Stalin camps in Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday reviewed a public redressal camp held under the newly-launched ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme at the Mahaveer Jain Bhavan Kalyana Mandapam in the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. He interacted with the public and directed officials to take immediate action on their petitions.

The Ungaludan Stalin camps were conducted at seven locations across Chennai on Tuesday — in Ward 25 in Madhavaram zone, Ward 38 in Tondiarpet zone, Ward 76 in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone, wards 109 and 114 in Teynampet zone, Ward 143 in Valasaravakkam zone and Ward 168 in Adyar zone.

A total of 10,949 petitions were received across 13 departments on Tuesday. The revenue and disaster management department topped the list with 1,234 petitions, followed by the cooperation, food and consumer protection (635) and information technology (482) departments.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme alone saw 7,518 petitions being submitted by women seeking the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium. Teynampet zone recorded the highest number of KMUT-related petitions at 1,435 petitions from Ward 109 and 905 petitions in Ward 114. It is followed by Tondiarpet zone with 1,432 petitions received. Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone saw the lowest with 822 petitions.

On Wednesday, camps are scheduled to be held in Ward 1 (Thiruvottiyur zone), Ward 20 (Manali zone), Ward 79 (Ambattur zone), Ward 94 (Anna Nagar zone), Ward 167 (Alandur zone), and Ward 179 (Adyar zone).