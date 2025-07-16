Ennore thermal power plants breach air pollution norms, says report

CHENNAI: A new report by the Save Ennore Creek Campaign on Wednesday has revealed that Ennore’s thermal power plants violated air pollution norms or failed to provide valid data nearly 49% of the time during the winter season (November 2024 to January 2025), exacerbating health risks for local communities and raising questions about the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s (TNPCB) regulatory response.

The analysis, titled 'Breathless in Ennore', studied publicly available real-time stack emission data of three major thermal plants—North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage I (NCTPS I), Stage II (NCTPS II), and NTECL Vallur, sourced from TNPCB’s CARE Air Centre (CAC).

The findings show NCTPS II had zero compliance, with invalid or missing data 96% of the time, and emissions in the remaining 4% of time exceeding all norms. NTECL Vallur violated sulphur dioxide (SO₂) limits for 80% of the winter, while NCTPS I was non-compliant for 23% of the period.

Durga Moorthy, author of the report, said, “When (on average) 49% of the time, there’s either no reliable data or emissions exceed the legal limit, it means regulators are blindfolded and communities are exposed.”

Chennai’s winter weather worsens ground-level pollution due to temperature inversions, where cooler air traps pollutants close to the surface. According to the report, winter PM2.5 levels in Chennai are 3–40% higher than annual averages. With unregulated pollution in Ennore, the local impact is likely far worse.