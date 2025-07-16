IIT Madras launches ‘India’s lightest wheelchair’

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, on Wednesday, launched ‘India's lightest active wheelchair’, YD One, weighing nine kilos and allowing for complete customisation based on the body, posture, and mobility needs of its user.

IIT Madras sources said that the wheelchair is priced at Rs 74,700 whereas an imported wheelchair with a similar design will cost over Rs 2.5 lakhs.

The design of the wheelchair delivers maximum strength and energy efficiency while making it easy to lift, handle, and stow in cars, autos, or public transport, said an IIT M release.

“Built with precision-engineered geometry and aerospace-grade materials, it delivers the kind of high-performance, ultra-light mobility once only possible through expensive imports — but at a fraction of the cost,” the release stated.

IIT-M said that this was an alternative to the widely used heavy, poorly fitted ‘hospital-style’ wheelchairs designed for short-term indoor use, which not only require external assistance but also severely limit comfort and freedom.