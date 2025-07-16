IIT Madras launches ‘India’s lightest wheelchair’

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, on Wednesday, launched ‘India's lightest active wheelchair’, YD One, weighing nine kilos and allowing for complete customisation based on the body, posture, and mobility needs of its user.
IIT Madras sources said that the wheelchair is priced at Rs 74,700 whereas an imported wheelchair with a similar design will cost over Rs 2.5 lakhs.
The design of the wheelchair delivers maximum strength and energy efficiency while making it easy to lift, handle, and stow in cars, autos, or public transport, said an IIT M release.
“Built with precision-engineered geometry and aerospace-grade materials, it delivers the kind of high-performance, ultra-light mobility once only possible through expensive imports — but at a fraction of the cost,” the release stated.
IIT-M said that this was an alternative to the widely used heavy, poorly fitted ‘hospital-style’ wheelchairs designed for short-term indoor use, which not only require external assistance but also severely limit comfort and freedom.
Director of IIT Madras V Kamakoti said that to reduce the weight of the wheelchair, researchers and scholars from various departments, like mechanical and metallurgy, got together and came up with a composite of carbon fibre and aluminium to build the frame.
Sujatha Srinivasan, Head, TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development, IIT Madras, who pioneered this project, said, “Our products are well-designed and provide unique advantages in global markets as well.”
To bring YD One to market, the research team has partnered with Thryv Mobility, an IIT Madras–incubated startup that will manufacture the wheelchairs locally to global benchmarks, ensuring each chair is affordable to users in India and emerging markets, the release stated.
YD One’s launch is supported by the Trimble CSR initiative, which is providing the first 20 wheelchairs to deserving users, according to the release.