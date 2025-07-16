Khichda: An expression of grief, solidarity, and historical continuity

The method and meaning

Rashida adds that the dish was never meant to be significant at the time. “The whole idea for them (enemies) was to give them (family) something which was not even a dish at the time.” The Umayyad’s army wanted to serve the family with anything they had with them.

Over time, the dish has evolved. Today, it is prepared by using a mix of rice, meat, wheat and pulses, which is soaked overnight. “The next day, we start cooking the rice and pulses in water by adding spices — green chillies, ginger-garlic paste. It is very fluid in consistency,” explains Rashida.

The main taste of the dish comes when mutton is added to the fluid. “The liquid-like consistency from pulses and rice is then cooked on a low flame till the mutton and the mix come together. It is then hand churned. When done, you can readily eat with a spoon,” Rashida says, adding, “Khichda is a mix of vitamins, minerals from pulses, and carbs with rice and wheat. You can even cook it with chicken, but traditionally, we make it with mutton.”