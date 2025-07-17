Musical fundraiser for St Andrews Church's renovation

“The Kirk has been a noted place for church music for over 200 years. It’s a privilege for any choir to be a part of its renovation project,” says Augustine Paul, music director of Madras Musical Association (MMA), which has had a longstanding connection with the church. “MMA has been associated with St Andrew’s Kirk since its inception in 1893,” he adds.

The concert will feature a selection of Western classical works. “The orchestra will be performing a harpsichord concerto by Bach, a guitar concerto by Vivaldi and a piano trio by Schubert,” shares Paul. “The choir will be rendering 10 anthems, of which Sir David Willcock’s Lift Up Your Heads is special for me.”

The performance will also feature the organ and the piano, instruments that have witnessed decades of sacred music. “If we manage to present the concert in the best possible way, using the historic organ and piano, I’m sure the audience will enjoy the acoustics and beautiful interior of the church,” he adds.