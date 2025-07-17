Musical fundraiser for St Andrews Church's renovation

In the middle of Egmore is a monument standing tall for two centuries, as a testament to faith, architectural brilliance, and the enduring spirit of Chennai. Its dome touches the city’s skyline, and its Corinthian columns have seen silent prayers and loud devotional songs. St. Andrew’s Church (The Kirk) is one of the city’s historic landmarks. The stained glass windows, ornate chandeliers, and wooden pulpit draw people to admire it for its spiritual history as well as its beautiful architecture, influenced by Neoclassical with Greco-Roman style.
A space rooted in historical culture, this weekend, the church will open its doors for a fundraiser concert to support its ongoing Kirk Restoration Project. Chennaiites are promised an evening of sacred music — The Kirk presents ‘Anthems and Concertos’ performed by The Madras Musical Association Choir & The MMA String Orchestra.
“The Kirk has been a noted place for church music for over 200 years. It’s a privilege for any choir to be a part of its renovation project,” says Augustine Paul, music director of Madras Musical Association (MMA), which has had a longstanding connection with the church. “MMA has been associated with St Andrew’s Kirk since its inception in 1893,” he adds.
The concert will feature a selection of Western classical works. “The orchestra will be performing a harpsichord concerto by Bach, a guitar concerto by Vivaldi and a piano trio by Schubert,” shares Paul. “The choir will be rendering 10 anthems, of which Sir David Willcock’s Lift Up Your Heads is special for me.”
The performance will also feature the organ and the piano, instruments that have witnessed decades of sacred music. “If we manage to present the concert in the best possible way, using the historic organ and piano, I’m sure the audience will enjoy the acoustics and beautiful interior of the church,” he adds.
For the choir that has performed at many other venues, this Church — originally built to serve the Scottish community — is sacred. Augustine says, “We have performed many sacred music concerts in venues outside the church. But performing these anthems, written for church by great composers in the church, will be apt and the choir and orchestra will enjoy performing in the Kirk.”
The fundraiser is not only a celebration of music, but also a call for the community to come together in preserving this heritage. “The event is for the church building itself, which is going through a complete restoration. A church like this is a monument in the city, standing tall as a place of worship in the centre of Egmore. All citizens of Chennai will be proud of this church and will take responsibility to maintain a heritage like this,” Paul notes.
The concert will begin at 6.30 pm on July 18. All are welcome, and proceeds from the offertory will be towards The Kirk Restoration Project.