PC Sorcar’s brand returns to Chennai after a decade

The lights dim after three bells, and the beats of a nostalgic theme song fill the auditorium. Children lean forward on the edge of their seats — some in eager anticipation, and others simply trying to see past the heads in front — but all of them concentrate with their wide eyes on the stage. Grandparents and parents, seated beside them, whisper stories from their childhood, when they experienced the same thrill, waiting to watch Sorcar senior step into the spotlight. As applause echoes, a magician emerges from the seemingly empty ‘Family Album Box’, continuing the tradition of 'Indrajal'.

After nearly a decade, the Sorcar magic legacy comes to Chennai, and bringing this is Pourush, the grandson of PC Sorcar Sr. — fondly known as the ‘Father of Modern Indian Magic’ and ‘The Maharaja of Magic’ — and the son of PC Sorcar Young.

PC Sorcar Sr. built the Sorcar brand nearly a century ago as he picked up the hitherto neglected practice of magic from Indian street magicians. Later, he went on to awe people across the globe, starting from Japan, Australia, and USA. A few of his notable tricks are the disappearance of the Eiffel Tower for five seconds, changing the time in Japan, and cutting a lady in half. Following in his footsteps, his son and grandson are upholding the legacy.