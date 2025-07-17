How IIT Kharagpur's mental health inititative enforces stereotypes

In a commendable acknowledgement of mental health issues affecting its student population — after at least three suicides were reported so far this year — IIT Kharagpur recently announced that it will be introducing programmes that offer support for students in distress. However, the first initiative that was widely publicised, ‘Campus Mothers’, has rightfully been criticised for its patriarchal underpinning. The institution has since clarified that ‘Campus Mothers’ is only a part of a five-pronged approach to inculcating greater mental health among students, and is not to be treated as a stand-alone effort.

The idea behind ‘Campus Mothers’ is that trained volunteers who reside on campus, who may be faculty or non-faculty — and who necessarily must be women and mothers — will provide mentorship for students in the form of conversations and shared meals, with initial contact being made via an AI platform. Speaking on the venture, IIT Kharagpur’s new director Suman Chakraborty told the press, “Having gone through motherhood, they understand the unique challenges children face”.

This sentiment is patently untrue: women who are mothers are not capable of greater empathy than others; motherhood in itself does not impart any particular virtues; young adults attending college should not be infantilised; and the emotional labour that is being requested from these volunteers is highly gendered and merely replicates the cultural burden placed on women to nurture — as though to do so is our intrinsic gift. Moreover, the request itself is also unethical. Unsurprisingly, there has also been criticism from mental health professionals who question why paid, professional care has been eschewed in this framework. The institution however clarified that the ‘Campus Mothers’ programme will not replace such care, only supplement it.