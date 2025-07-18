65 per cent of petitions at ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camps in Chennai are for KMUT

CHENNAI: Over 65% of petitions received at the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camps held in the city on Thursday were for inclusion in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

According to a report, 12,891 petitions were received at the camps, which included inclusion in KMUT scheme (8,614), patta transfers (1,002), pensions (657), and address change in ration cards (600), among others.

A visit to these camps showed that while thousands were visiting the camps, poor crowd management resulted in many of them waiting there for a large part of their day.

On Thursday, Ungaludan Stalin camps were held in six zones - Madhavaram, Royapuram, Ambattur, Kodambakkam, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur.

When TNIE visited the Sholinganallur camp, a large crowd was seen at the registration desk after which people were directed to the counters of the respective departments, where they had to submit their application with proofs.

Many people stated that the process was taking hours. At noon, Ambika Devi, who arrived to get a correction done on her Aadhaar, said, “After this, I have to also apply for KMUT and for patta. My husband is in the hospital and I have to rush there after this.”