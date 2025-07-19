Be abreast with tech: CM Stalin at DSP passing-out event

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said policing is a noble duty that demands empathy, patience, and honesty.

Addressing the passing-out parade of 24 directly recruited Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy (TNPA) on Thursday, Stalin said every officer should listen to grievances of the people with respect and respond with fairness and urgency. “When I meet you again, if you say you have served people well, I will be satisfied to the core,” he said.

The chief minister stressed on the importance of officers maintaining both physical and mental fitness throughout their career, and urged them to use scientific methods and be abreast with modern technology. He also encouraged officers to spend time with their families, saying a well-balanced life strengthens duty.

The batch of 24 DSPs - 9 women and 15 men - began training in July 2024. They come from diverse backgrounds, including engineering, veterinary science, Siddha medicine, and the social sciences. Thirteen are in their first jobs.

The 52-week training covered law, cybercrime, community policing, intelligence, and leadership. Officers were trained in arms handling, swimming, yoga, and field duties during Jallikattu and Karthigai Deepam.

DGP Shankar Jiwal received the ceremonial salute and awarded the Chief Minister’s Trophy and Sword to top performers. Senior officers, officials, and families attended the event.