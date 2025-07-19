Railway gives nod to lay two additional lines between Perambur, Ambattur

CHENNAI: The Railway Board has given its approval for the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Perambur and Ambattur in Chennai - Arakkonam stretch. The section currently has two fast lines and two slow lines, earmarked for the operation of express and suburban trains respectively.

The two additional lines, spanning 6.4 km, are expected to ease congestion at Chennai Central, especially in the light of the upcoming new terminal at Perambur. The project has received a budget allocation of Rs 182 crore.

According to official sources, the proposal seeking approval to construct the new lines on existing railway land adjacent to the current tracks, was submitted last year. It was included under the umbrella works for the financial year 2024-25.

“A coaching terminal is being planned at Perambur to ease the heavy traffic at Chennai Central. Around 75% of the train operations from Chennai Central are expected to be shifted to the proposed terminal at Perambur. To support this, the 5th and 6th lines will be constructed to ensure smooth connectivity with the Perambur Coaching Terminal,” said an official document.

Currently, the line capacity utilisation is at 105.2% (without maintenance blocks) and is projected to reach 114.4% by 2028-29. “No land acquisition is required for the project. With the board’s sanction now in place, tenders will be floated shortly,” the official added.

Railway estimates indicate a financial rate of return of 17.45% and an Economic Internal Rate of Return of 34.43% for the project. Additionally, it is expected to handle an increased traffic load of 7.03 million tonnes per annum, according to the document.

Lines aim to decongest Central

