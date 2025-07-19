Tambaram corporation’s new HQ eyes December completion

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation’s new administrative headquarters, under construction at the Tambaram Sanatorium at a cost of Rs 43.4 crore, is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The office complex, located in Ward 33 of the Perungalathur zone, is being developed on a 4.69-acre plot with a built-up area of 12,441 square metres. It comprises a ground floor and three upper floors. The ground floor will accommodate parking for 90 four-wheelers and 355 two-wheelers.

Once operational, the building will house offices of the mayor, deputy mayor, municipal commissioner, deputy commissioners, and key departments such as town planning, general administration, revenue, public health, engineering and public relations.

Meanwhile, the residents have stressed on the need for adequate visitor-friendly amenities on the new premises. VS Jayaraman, a civic activist, told TNIE, “The office should have a waiting hall and a dedicated manned-enquiry counter, and a restroom.”

He further added, “In the absence of the officials, the person at the enquiry counter should be authorised to receive the letters issuing acknowledgement. He should be a bridge between the public and the officials.”

The headquarters will serve residents of all 70 wards spread across the corporation’s five zones.