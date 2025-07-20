Gas delivery man’s body found near Perumbakkam

CHENNAI: The Perumbakkam police are probing the alleged murder of a 36-year-old gas cylinder delivery worker after his body was found near the bus stand on Saturday morning. A case has been filed and the police are questioning the man’s relatives, including his wife.

The deceased, identified as Palaniswami, a resident of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board quarters in the area, had multiple injuries on his body. Enquiries revealed that Palaniswami was last seen at his home around 1.30am when he left after a tiff with his wife Veeralakshmi. He was in a drunken state and had allegedly assaulted her, according to the woman’s statement to the police. The deceased had a history of domestic violence, the police said, adding Veeralakshmi had even filed a complaint with the Kannagi Nagar All Women Police Station recently.

A two-wheeler found near the bus stand had emerged as a crucial piece of evidence linked to the crime. The police are perusing CCTV footage.