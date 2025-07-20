Regional Met centre predicts moderate rain with thunder and lightning in Chennai today

CHENNAI: Chennai received a good spell of rain on Friday night in certain parts, including Korattur, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Tharamani leading to a drop in maximum temperature by 1.5-1.8 degree celsius on Saturday.

The orange alert issued for Nilgiris and Coimbatore will remain for Sunday, and weather experts said that night spells may continue for the next two days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Coimbatore on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places at Theni, Tenkasi, ghat areas of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari on Sunday and in Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, ghat areas of Tirunelveli and Coimbatore on Monday. The centre said that light to moderate westerlies or south westerlies prevailed over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.

Chennai is likely to receive moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33-34 degree celsius.

The corporation’s gauges in Korattur recorded the highest rainfall in the city, 10 cm, as of 8.30 am on Saturday. Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Kannagi Nagar and Injambakkam recorded 8 cm each. From 8.30 am on Friday to 5.30 am on Saturday, the Nungambakkam observatory recorded 3.5 cm and the one in Meenambakkam recorded 1.6 cm.