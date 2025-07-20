‘Ungaludan Stalin’ in Pallavaram sees huge turnout

CHENNAI: Over hundreds of residents from wards 16 and 17 of the Pallavaram zone turned up at the Ungaludan Stalin grievance redressal camp organised by the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) on Saturday.

The camp, inaugurated by Pallavaram MLA I Karunanidhi in the presence of TCMC Mayor Vasanthakumari Kamalakannan, aimed at addressing public grievances through direct engagement with civic officials.

According to to the corporation officials, over 8,000 application forms were distributed in advance to households across the two wards, and nearly 65% of residents visited the camp to submit petitions.

A majority of the grievances were related to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, old-age pension, Public Distribution System (PDS) cards, and Aadhar-related corrections.

Speaking to TNIE, Pallavaram Zonal Chairperson I Joseph Annadurai said that five such camps have been planned across the zone to ensure grievance redressal for all residents.

“This is the first in the series. Four more camps will be held in localities such as Keezhakattalai, Jameen Pallavaram, and other areas over the coming weeks,” he added.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the camp, more than 100 TCMC staff were deployed to handle the large turnout and streamline the grievance registration process.