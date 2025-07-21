A pinch of strangeness at play

How many of you have played rock, paper, scissors? We played it all the time in school — sometimes just as a game, sometimes to decide who would play first in a game, and sometimes to break a tie.

I remember, a few years ago, watching an episode of the popular TV show The Big Bang Theory, where Sheldon comes up with a new version of rock, paper, scissors called ‘rock, paper, scissors, lizard, Spock.’ I was amused that someone could complicate such a simple game. However, this perspective changed when I attended a conference on traditional games in Spain.

One of the delegates demonstrated on stage the game of Morra. It is a more sophisticated version of rock, paper, scissors, and is played in various versions across Europe. It is a hand game, that I understand, dates back thousands of years to ancient Roman and Greek times. While there are many variations of Morra, most forms can be played with a minimum of two players. In the most popular version, the players throw out a single hand, each showing zero to five fingers, and call out their guess as to the sum of all fingers.