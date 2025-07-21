Best hits of a teen

Cricket eventually ended up becoming his thing. Growing up in Melbourne, the city of Brett Lee, James Pattinson, Scott Boland and the likes, he wanted to become a fast bowler. However, soon Vishwa realised spin would be a better option for him, and invariably in the land of Shane Warne, he opted for leg-spin. He made a steady rise up the ranks and even toured India as part of the Australia U19 side, playing a Youth Test against India U19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, in front of his family. India U19 won the first game, but Vishwa impressed with a four-fer and a three-fer in that match. In the lead-up to the 2024 Indian Premier League, Vishwa was also a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings.

For someone whose first memory of watching Test cricket was the India-Australia 2011 Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, both the MCG and Chepauk remain special. The teenager, who plays for Dandenong Cricket Club in the Victorian Premier Cricket Competition, spends most of the Australian summer in cricket grounds, honing his skills and taking wickets. During the off-season, he frequently visits Chennai for training and upskilling himself. “I think from 11 or 12, I have been training here. I first went to the Cricket Drome academy, and I worked with Sridharan Sriram, who used to work with the Australian team. Afterwards, I also worked with a few spin coaches like Siva Prakasam,” he shares.