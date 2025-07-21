Chennai Menopause Society hosts VALAM, an annual conference

The Chennai Menopause Society (CMS) hosted its annual conference, VALAM — Value Added Lessons About Menopause, on July 19 and 20 at Hotel Savera, Mylapore. The event celebrated a blend of medical learning, community outreach and professional recognition. The two-day event aimed at promoting awareness about menopause and midlife wellness and strengthening multidisciplinary collaboration among healthcare professionals.
The conference brought together medicine postgraduates, practitioners, nurses and physiotherapists from across India. “Menopause brings with it a host of problems that need to be addressed collaboratively. Previously, people used to dismiss these issues – now everyone is aware that they must be dealt effectively” said Shaanthy Gunasingh T K, president of CMS.
The event featured poster and paper presentations by postgraduates and junior consultants on topics such as the relation of menopause with osteoporosis, malignancy, and sleep disorders, among others. “We encourage young professionals to present their research every year, and the top three papers and posters will be awarded,” said Meera VV Ragavan, secretary of CMS. She added that this year’s focus was on improving metabolic health and quality of life beyond menopause.
In a special announcement, Shaanthy announced the ST Kasirajan Endowment Prize and gold medal for the best presentation, instituted in memory of her father — a gesture meant to inspire and support emerging voices in menopause research.
The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Revathy Sankaran, widely known for her television work on Paatti Vaithiyam, and Radhika Santhanakrishnan, managing trustee of Sri Dhanvantri Trust and the founder of Penn Nalam and Aan Nalam — non-profit initiatives dedicated to raising awareness and providing affordable cancer treatment. Adding national prominence to the gathering was the presence of Anita J Shah, president elect of the Indian Menopause Society.
In line with its theme, MASS (Menopause Associated Scientific Souvenir) and WOVIAM (Workshop On Vital Information About Menopause), along with the Quizzers Digest 2023- 2025, was released.