Chennai Menopause Society hosts VALAM, an annual conference

The Chennai Menopause Society (CMS) hosted its annual conference, VALAM — Value Added Lessons About Menopause, on July 19 and 20 at Hotel Savera, Mylapore. The event celebrated a blend of medical learning, community outreach and professional recognition. The two-day event aimed at promoting awareness about menopause and midlife wellness and strengthening multidisciplinary collaboration among healthcare professionals.

The conference brought together medicine postgraduates, practitioners, nurses and physiotherapists from across India. “Menopause brings with it a host of problems that need to be addressed collaboratively. Previously, people used to dismiss these issues – now everyone is aware that they must be dealt effectively” said Shaanthy Gunasingh T K, president of CMS.

The event featured poster and paper presentations by postgraduates and junior consultants on topics such as the relation of menopause with osteoporosis, malignancy, and sleep disorders, among others. “We encourage young professionals to present their research every year, and the top three papers and posters will be awarded,” said Meera VV Ragavan, secretary of CMS. She added that this year’s focus was on improving metabolic health and quality of life beyond menopause.