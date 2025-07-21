Rs 13.5 crore sanctioned for Pattabiram road overbridge, work likely to finish in three months

CHENNAI: Nearly nine months after one arm of the Pattabiram road overbridge (ROB) was opened to traffic, the second arm remains unfinished, inconveniencing motorists and posing a safety risk to local residents on the busy Chennai-Tirupati NH 205.
TNIE has learnt that the government has now sanctioned Rs 13.5 crore to complete the remaining portion of the ROB.
Officials from the State Highways (NABARD & Rural Roads) maintained that there has been no delay and that work is progressing as planned. “In coordination with the Railways, we expect to complete the remaining work within two to three months. The ROB was constructed under extremely challenging conditions,” said an official.
The operational arm, inaugurated on September 25, 2024, having 5.5m width with three lanes, has been adapted for two-way traffic by introducing a central median. This temporary arrangement facilitates vehicle movement on the Pattabiram-Thiruninravur stretch of the Chennai-Tirupati NH.
Although only about 100m of work is pending, NABARD and rural road wing of the state highways have delayed the project allegedly due to issues in cost escalation and design. The proposed ROB, spanning 780m in length and 11m in width, was designed as a six-lane carriageway and was supposed to replace the level crossing between Pattabiram and Pattabiram Military Siding stations. A total of Rs 78.35 crore was allocated for the project in 2022 and utilised.
Meanwhile, motorists travelling to Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, and Tirupati from Chennai via the CTH Road have complained that they were forced to navigate a narrow stretch while crossing the partially completed ROB. Residents say that in the event of a breakdown or an accident involving a bus, traffic on both sides of the ROB comes to a standstill.
“We were happy that, after 20 years of waiting, the ROB finally came up. But the incomplete structure is causing significant inconvenience to locals,” said T Sadagopan, a resident and civic activist.
He further pointed out that the descending ramp of the ROB merges directly with the main carriageway of CTH Road toward Ambattur, creating a potential accident zone. “The planned roundabout in front of Pattabiram Police Station, meant to regulate traffic, hasn’t been constructed yet. Also, unlike other ROBs, this one lacks stair access from the railway track. Escalators should also be considered,” he added.
Another motorist, S Richard from Korattur, noted that vehicles approaching from Tiruninravur often switch lanes abruptly after entering the ROB. “If drivers aren’t alert, accidents are highly likely,” he said.
The project which was approved by the state government in 2011, began construction only in 2018. The work has faced multiple delays due to land acquisition issues, the Covid-19 lockdown, and other factors.