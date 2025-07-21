Rs 13.5 crore sanctioned for Pattabiram road overbridge, work likely to finish in three months

CHENNAI: Nearly nine months after one arm of the Pattabiram road overbridge (ROB) was opened to traffic, the second arm remains unfinished, inconveniencing motorists and posing a safety risk to local residents on the busy Chennai-Tirupati NH 205.

TNIE has learnt that the government has now sanctioned Rs 13.5 crore to complete the remaining portion of the ROB.

Officials from the State Highways (NABARD & Rural Roads) maintained that there has been no delay and that work is progressing as planned. “In coordination with the Railways, we expect to complete the remaining work within two to three months. The ROB was constructed under extremely challenging conditions,” said an official.

The operational arm, inaugurated on September 25, 2024, having 5.5m width with three lanes, has been adapted for two-way traffic by introducing a central median. This temporary arrangement facilitates vehicle movement on the Pattabiram-Thiruninravur stretch of the Chennai-Tirupati NH.

Although only about 100m of work is pending, NABARD and rural road wing of the state highways have delayed the project allegedly due to issues in cost escalation and design. The proposed ROB, spanning 780m in length and 11m in width, was designed as a six-lane carriageway and was supposed to replace the level crossing between Pattabiram and Pattabiram Military Siding stations. A total of Rs 78.35 crore was allocated for the project in 2022 and utilised.