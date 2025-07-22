Ceilings, your fifth wall

The transformative power that ceilings hold is captivating to say the least. It is most often overlooked, although it is the perfect canvas to add artistic elements that can drastically change the space and impact the aesthetics.

There are numerous ways in which a ceiling can be treated to impact the space, be it through colour, texture, or design itself.

Painted ceilings

Painted ceilings create a visual interest for onlookers and serve as a surprise design feature. Even if the same paint follows through the walls of the space, if the finish is changed, it does the trick. The other way to incorporate a subtle but significant detail through paint is by playing with shades/hues of the same family of colour to make the space well put-together.