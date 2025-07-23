City’s PM10 levels drop 12% in seven years

CHENNAI: Among the four cities – Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Thoothukudi ­­– in Tamil Nadu that are covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the capital city recorded a modest PM10 reduction, while Thoothukudi recorded the sharpest reduction in the seven year period between 2017-18 and 2024-25

According to the data presented by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Lok Sabha, the average concentration of PM10 levels in Chennai dropped by 12.1 % from 66 µg/m3 in 2017-18 to 58 µg/m3 in 2024-25.

Thoothukudi, meanwhile, recorded a 54.5% reduction with the PM10 levels dropping from 123 µg/m3 in 2017-2018 to 56 µg/m in 2024-2025. The average concentration of PM10 levels in Madurai and Tiruchy dropped from 88 and 72 in 2017-18 to 57 and 61 in 2024-25 respectively.

Meanwhile, Chennai fared poorly in terms of drop in PM10 levels compared to other metropolitan cities like Mumbai (44%), Kolkata (37%), and even Delhi (15.8%). However, in terms of the actual average concentration of PM10 levels recorded, Chennai with 58 µg/m3, fared far better than Mumbai (90), Kolkata (92), and Delhi (203).

Although Chennai is now closer to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) of 60 µg/m3, experts say the progress is incremental and insufficient given the scale of urbanisation, traffic, and construction activity.

“The figures may look acceptable on paper, but the health impact remains tangible. We continue to see rising respiratory cases in urban centres like Chennai,” a senior pulmonologist at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital told TNIE.