Engineer-turned-entrepreneur brings a palm revolution in the state

For Kannan and Aishwarya, founders of Palm Era Foods in Thoothukudi, the answer lay in the palm tree, a traditional but fading source of sweetener, native to Tamil Nadu. Kannan, an engineering graduate-turned-entrepreneur, hails from a family of palm tree climbers. During a vacation in 2021 from Chennai to his hometown Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district, he witnessed the felling of 30 palm trees in one go as the landowner couldn’t manage the crop damaged by wild boars feeding on fallen palm fruits, which couldn’t be harvested regularly. This moment sparked Kannan’s mission. “I started talking to palm tree climbers and found the main reason they were leaving this job was the lack of proper income. Adulteration and quality loss were other issues. There was no standardisation or industrialisation like that of sugarcane products,” explains Kannan. Recognising this gap, he set out to change the narrative.

Sweet beginnings

Palm trees are a sustainable crop requiring no pesticides or irrigation, yielding eight times more income than sugarcane per hectare, and lasting 150 years. “Sugarcane and paddy consume the most water in Tamil Nadu,” he says. “We can’t replace paddy, but palm trees are a great alternative to sugarcane in the long term.”

Kannan then connected with palm tree climbers to purchase palm fruit from them, with the idea of utilising it to make karupatti (palm jaggery). This led to the founding of their company, Palm Era.