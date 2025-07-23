Escapades into anime world

Learning lens

Anime often dives deeper into the building of its characters, especially its antagonists, offering more than just a good-versus-evil narrative.

Expanding on this portrayal, Nilesh adds, “A character wanting revenge is a simple plot. But in anime, you will be shown why he does that. Even if something wrong is happening, you will see the perspective of why that eventually happened.”

Zooming into different characters’ lives, anime offers multiple perspectives. Beyond this, many shows evolve based on viewers’ responses and recommendations. MS Raghul, aka Tamil_anime_psycho, a cosplayer and cosplay prop maker, shares, “Audiences who were reading Attack of Titan wrote a letter to the author stating that the ending is not good. The author publicly apologised and changed the end. That is how powerful this fanbase is. They find the authors close to them or somebody whom they can relate to.”

Raghul started watching anime during the pandemic and became a cosplayer after watching Dr. Stone. Here, the lead character, Senku Ishigami, sleeps only to find out that thousands of years have passed and he is currently living in the Stone Age. The doctor, then, reinvents everything, including the method to purify alcohol, magnets, and electricity generation. He also creates devices like steam engines, automobiles, and even a cell phone. “When I was an engineering student, I had this policy, where if I could not buy anything, I would make it myself. That is what Dr Stone was doing. That stayed with me and I transitioned into becoming a cosplayer,” Raghul expresses.