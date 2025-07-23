Lorry runs over man, hits three cars; driver held for drunk driving

CHENNAI: A tanker lorry, driven by a man in an inebriated state, ran over a 56-year-old pedestrian and crashed into three vehicles before overturning into a lake nearby near Baluchettychatram in Kancheepuram on Monday.

According to the police, Ishwar Singh (36) of Rajasthan was driving the truck to Chennai from Ranipet after unloading goods. He was under the influence of alcohol and driving on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and ran over Easwaran (56), an agricultural labourer, before crashing into the vehicles on the road and overturning.

Police said that people thrashed the driver before handing him over to them. He was formally arrested and sent to judicial custody on Monday. Police rushed Easwaran to a nearby hospital but was declared dead. His body was sent for postmortem, police said.